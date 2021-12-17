Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Down 15.4%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI) fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 358,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 179,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$11.71 million and a PE ratio of -21.67.

Sirios Resources Company Profile (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

