SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Update

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Shares of SGQRF remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 73.55. SouthGobi Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. It owns the following coal projects in Mongolia: Ovoot Tolgoi Mine; Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit. The company was founded on February 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

