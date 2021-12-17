Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OPRX traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 789,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,825. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $991.39 million, a PE ratio of 396.86 and a beta of 0.58.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
