iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

