Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Major Shareholder Sells $275,912,527.50 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Leslie’s stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. 4,269,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 347,240 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

