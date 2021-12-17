Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $12.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,539. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 86.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

