Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,252,700.98 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,252,700.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $3,378,777.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.87. 488,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,296. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.74 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

