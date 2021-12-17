Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 707,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $90,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.05. 41,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.