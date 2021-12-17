SHPING (SHPING) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,632.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 301.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $222,632.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00203157 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,696,182,861 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

