Gaj Finance (GAJ) Hits Market Cap of $228,647.68

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $228,647.68 and $11,156.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.26 or 0.08233277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00077004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,672.89 or 0.99262441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Gaj Finance

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,463 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

