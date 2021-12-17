Contrasting CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CytRx alerts:

This table compares CytRx and Vir Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 69.77 -$6.70 million ($0.15) -3.00 Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 92.39 -$298.67 million ($0.87) -61.96

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Vir Biotechnology -35.98% -13.73% -9.47%

Risk and Volatility

CytRx has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -1.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CytRx and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Vir Biotechnology 1 2 3 0 2.33

Vir Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $78.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.92%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than CytRx.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats CytRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytRx

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.