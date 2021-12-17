Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTER. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

WTER traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 56,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,996. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

