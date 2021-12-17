Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average of $211.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

