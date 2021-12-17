North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

NRT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.18.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,720.76% and a net margin of 86.42%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

