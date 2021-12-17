Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,400 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 316,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Similarweb stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.40. 16,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,413. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,720,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

