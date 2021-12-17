Short Interest in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Expands By 41.9%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 367,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAAS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,123. Cloopen Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $493.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 68.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

