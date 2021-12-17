General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

GE stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of -177.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.