Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,855,124 shares of company stock worth $818,160,388. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.16. 175,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

