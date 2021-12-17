True Link Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

