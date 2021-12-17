Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $633.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $623.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

