Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $399.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.32 and a 200 day moving average of $344.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

