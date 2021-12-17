ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 2,236 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.