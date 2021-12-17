Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $582,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.17. 15,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,203. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $234.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.65. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

