OG Fan Token Price Tops $3.98 on Top Exchanges (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00008471 BTC on popular exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $3.92 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048112 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002332 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

