ETHplode Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $40,931.26 and $4.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHplode has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00203157 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,859,518 coins and its circulating supply is 43,845,417 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHPLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.