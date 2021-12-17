$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded down $4.18 on Friday, reaching $436.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,035. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.75. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $262.45 and a 1 year high of $442.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.