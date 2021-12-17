Analysts Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report sales of $362.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.75 million and the lowest is $338.81 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $278.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.01.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.667 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

