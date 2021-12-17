Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $73.73. 31,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,646. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

