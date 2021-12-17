Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $206.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

