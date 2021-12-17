Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFRUY. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 487,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,530. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

