Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 823.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

