Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.76 on Friday, reaching $348.16. 77,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,641. The stock has a market cap of $342.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

