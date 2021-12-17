Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

