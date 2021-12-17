iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

