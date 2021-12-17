Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.8% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $227,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after acquiring an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.07.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $398.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.21 and its 200-day moving average is $331.06. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

