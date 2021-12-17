EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

EVRAZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. EVRAZ has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.04.

EVRZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 target price on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

