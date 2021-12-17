NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 847.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 42.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4,162.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a current ratio of 904.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.14. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 100.98% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

NREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

