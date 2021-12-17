Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Up 90.0% in November

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FACT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,847. Freedom Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,459,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.