Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,021,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 377,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.68 million and a PE ratio of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Southern Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.