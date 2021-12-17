EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Up 92.7% in November

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS EVRZF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRZF. Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price target on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

