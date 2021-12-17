Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report sales of $22.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $22.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 19,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $401.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.33. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

