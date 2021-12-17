Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.54. 137,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,491. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day moving average is $193.80. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

