$908.13 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post $908.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $934.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.95 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $723.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $5,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,135 shares of company stock worth $8,138,814 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Floor & Decor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.