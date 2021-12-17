Unifty Price Down 20.8% This Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.35 or 0.00086908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $65.29 million and $6.31 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00053036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.64 or 0.08268008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00077293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.97 or 0.99856434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

