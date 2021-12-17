Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $218.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.95.

