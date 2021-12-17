Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 1,021 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.