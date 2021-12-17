Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,855,124 shares of company stock worth $818,160,388 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $397.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

