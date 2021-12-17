Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 123,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 8,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 64,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

