Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $397.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,855,124 shares of company stock valued at $818,160,388. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

