Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 3.8% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

